Independent Health and the YMCA are again offering Fitness in the Parks throughout the summer.
In Niagara County, fitnesses classes will be held in Academy Park in Lewiston starting this Sunday as well as four parks in the Lockport area and Krull Park in Olcott.
People of all ages and skill levels are welcome at the classes, which are led by YMCA-certified instructors.
This is the class schedule:
Lewiston
• Academy Park (next to the bandshell) — Yoga, 10 a.m. Sundays
Lockport
• Day Road Park (near the gazebo) — Yoga, 9 a.m. Mondays and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays; Beginners Qigong, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Pilates, 9 a.m. Fridays; Kids Yoga and Storytime, 10 a.m. Fridays
• Goehle Marina — Boot Camp, 9 a.m. Thursdays; Barre, 10 a.m. Sundays
• Outwater Park (at the overlook) — Barre / Yoga, 7:30 p.m. Mondays
• Pendleton Park (behind the log cabin) — Yoga, 10 a.m. Fridays
Olcott
• Krull Park (lake side near the restrooms) — Zumba, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Yoga, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Boot Camp is described by Independent Health as a challenging yet enjoyable workout that focuses on speed, endurance, agility, strength, power moves and cardiovascular training.
Pilates (mat required) is a form of body conditioning that strengthens the body’s core muscles, including the abdominals and lower back. Independent Health says you’ll tone your body and increase flexibility.
Yoga (mat required) is gentle, effective postures that promote stretching, strengthening and relaxation. Benefits include increased blood circulation, improved mental awareness, strengthened muscles and reduced stress.
Zumba features exotic rhythms set to high-energy Latin and international beats.
No advanced sign-up is required. Participants can simply show up at a class.
Day-of cancellations, due to rain or poor weather, will be listed on the YMCA Buffalo Niagara Facebook page.
