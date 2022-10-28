Three years after its opening, with a promise of providing residents of Niagara County new options for their cancer care, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center's Golisano Oncology Center appears to be delivering on that promise.
Memorial President & CEO Joseph Ruffolo said the partnership of Memorial and the renowned Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has brought residents of the Niagara region better and more localized care.
"We have very high rates of cancer in our area," Ruffolo said. "And this (partnership) has been a win-win and Roswell recognized that."
Since its opening in July 2020, the Golisano Center has had more than 8,000 patient visits, with 300 new patients receiving care so far in 2022. The center estimates that approximately 65% of its patients are treated in the hematology unit and 35% are treated in the oncology unit.
The center treats five different types of oncological disease: breast, lung and colorectal cancers, leukemia and multiple myeloma. In addition, patients have access to clinical trials being conducted through Roswell Park.
This allows patients to also have their cases reviewed at Roswell Park by doctors with specialized knowledge of their cancer type.
"We have new oncologists, oncologist nurse practitioners, infusion nurses and all of that expertise is provided by Roswell Park clinicians right here on our Niagara Falls campus," Ruffolo said. "Having access to a nationally designated cancer institute gives our patients access to clinical trials from around the world. That's available here and that's a huge, huge benefit."
And Ruffolo stressed that for many residents of the Niagara region, local access to care can be life-saving.
"We serve an economically challenged population," he said. "One out of five (Niagara Falls) residents has no (personal) transportation, so treatment available near-by makes all the difference."
Ruffolo shared the story of a cancer patient who lives one block from the medical center. Before the opening of the Golisano Center, that patient, in the heat of summer and the bitter cold of winter, had to take three buses, traveling for more than three hours, to reach the Roswell Park campus in Buffalo for chemotherapy. After the chemo treatment, which would usually leave him weak and nauseous, the patient then had to endure another three hours of travel on three separate buses to get back home.
"Now he can walk one block to get this life-saving treatment," Ruffolo said. "When he told us that story he started to cry. That is one of the most inspiring testimonials that I have heard."
Over the past three years, the center says its geographic reach has grown, as it now serves patients from the Tonawandas, Grand Island, Wheatfield, Lockport, Newfane, Lewiston, Wilson and Niagara Falls.
Ruffolo said the Golisano Center has also helped to address serious health disparities in the region.
"The keys are prevention, early diagnosis and then treatment," he said. "We have the only infusion therapy center in the county, it has really been five star service. The Roswell urology team is also working at Memorial."
The Golisano Center also recently received ASCO QOPI Certification (Association for Clinical Oncology Quality Oncology Practice Initiative). The certification is valid for the next three years.
As a certified QOPI, the Golisano Center receives detailed reports to benchmark against other top-performing cancer practices and can routinely evaluate its performance against those quality measures and standards.
“This accreditation is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest quality of cancer care to our patients and community by elevating our practice to the highest standards,” Dr. Bhuvana Ramkumar, medical director of the Golisano Center, said.
