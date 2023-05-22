RANSOMVILLE — Memorial Day weekend at the Ransomville Speedway will once again see the Krown Undercoating Modifieds running for $2,000 to win, plus the inaugural Austin Wilson Memorial Demolition Derby.
Buffalo Auto Auction and DNA Towing will present the racing program on Friday. Also on the card will be a kid’s bike race and kids will have a chance to win one of four brand new bikes courtesy of the Wilson Print Shop.
The first demolition derby of the season is in honor and memory of Austin Wilson, who died tragically in a car accident in October 2022 at just 20 years old. Austin was an avid hunter and loved dirt track racing, especially at Ransomville Speedway where he would be seen every Friday night. Austin had a lot of hobbies, yet demolition derbies gave him a rush and fulfillment in life. Austin was well liked by all who knew him and is missed everyday by his family and friends.
DNA Towing is organizing the demolition derbies in 2023. For more information regarding DNA Towing, call (585) 205-4731. This derby is open to any four or six-cylinder domestic/foreign car only. No vans, trucks, or SUVs allowed.
The complete list of rules can be found at www.ransomvillespeedway.com. Vehicles will be purchased by DNA Towing following the event. Any vehicle that is left at Ransomville Speedway will become DNA Towing’s property. Rules for the Sept. 1 demolition derby will be released in the coming weeks.
Buffalo Auto Auction has served Western New York since 1991. Auctions and Buffalo Auto Auction are located at 5300 Lockport Road. For more information, you can visit www.buffaloautoauction.com
Pit gates will open at 5 p.m. and grandstands will open at 6 p.m. Grandstand admission is $18 for adults, seniors (60-plus) and youth ages 12-17 is $15, and kids 11 and under are admitted free. Pit admission is $34 for members and $40 for non-members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.