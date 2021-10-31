Memorial adds nutrition leader

Rachel Stark, NDTR, has been named director of Nutrition Services at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Stark is a graduate of SUNY Erie Community College where she earned an associates in dietetic technology and D’Youville College for additional studies in dietetics.
Prior to joining Memorial, her past experience includes employment as the director of dietary services and registered dietetic technician at Garden Gate Health Care Facility. In addition, Stark has served as a weight loss coach for The Ideal You Weightloss Center, as a registered dietetic technician at BryLin Hospitals, and as clinical nutrition manager at Briody Health Care Facility.
In addition, Stark is a certified Yoga instructor and outside of her role as Memorial’s director of Nutrition Services, she is a free-lance nutritional counselor focused on weight loss and intuitive eating.
Stark will be in charge of monitoring food preparation for optimal nutrition, ensuring menus are compliant with diet orders, educating staff, menu planning, overseeing food purchasing and kitchen capital equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.