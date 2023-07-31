The Buffalo Sabres have enjoyed remarkable roster stability this offseason. Right now, every regular from last year’s team is still with them.
If the Sabres keep winger Victor Olofsson — Jack Quinn’s Achilles injury makes a trade seem less likely — every healthy player who played at least 50 games in 2022-23 could be on their opening night roster Oct. 12.
Still, some players have left. So far this summer, three who spent time in Buffalo last season have found new homes.
Here’s an update on them and some others who have played for the Sabres in the last two seasons:
• Winger Vinnie Hinostroza signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Younger talent pushed Hinostroza, 29, out of the lineup last season, and he played just 29 games. In January, the Sabres waived Hinostroza, who scored 13 goals for them in 2021-22, and assigned him to the Rochester Americans for an 11-game stint. He hadn’t played in the AHL in five years.
• Winger Rasmus Asplund signed a one-year, two-way contract with Florida Panthers worth $775,000 in the NHL and $400,000 in the AHL, according to capfriendly.com.
Asplund, 25, struggled last season, losing his regular spot and becoming a spare part. The Swede played just 27 times before the Sabres traded him to the Nashville Predators in exchange for a seventh-round pick.
He recorded zero points in 19 games with the Predators. They did not give him a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.
He could be ticketed for Florida’s AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.
• Defenseman Lawrence Pilut signed a two-year contract with Lausanne HC in the Swiss National League.
Pilut, 27, seized a leading role with the Rochester Americans last year, his first year back in the organization following a two-year stint in the Kontinental Hockey League. He also played 17 games for the Sabres.
The Swede was at his best during the Amerks long run in the Calder Cup Playoffs, scoring three goals and 11 points in 14 games. His overtime winner in Game 5 of the AHL North Division clinched the series against the Syracuse Crunch.
• Goalie Malcolm Subban signed a one-year, two-way contract with the St. Louis Blues worth $775,000 in the NHL and $450,000 in the AHL, according to capfriendly.com.
Subban, 29, spent all of last season in Rochester, playing a career-high 39 regular-season games as he bounced back from an injury-played 2021-22 campaign. He started all 14 games during Amerks’ playoff run, winning eight times.
The Blues might give Subban, who played four games for the Sabres two years ago, a better opportunity to play in the NHL. Last season, he was stuck behind goalies Craig Anderson, Eric Comrie, Devon Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.
• Winger Anders Bjork, who played one game for the Sabres last season, hasn’t signed a contract for the upcoming season.
The Sabres waived Bjork, who turns 27 on Saturday, in October and sent him to Rochester, where he began his first stint in the minors in three years. He played 42 games for the Amerks before the Sabres traded him to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations.
He registered two goals and eight points in 13 games with the Blackhawks. They did not give him a qualifying offer.
