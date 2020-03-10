MAC tourney to be decided without fans

The Mid-American Conference announced Tuesday that will play its men's and women's basketball tournaments this week in Cleveland, as scheduled — only without fans.
According to a statement, the MAC will institute a "restricted attendance policy" in response to local government, public health and medical officials' recommendations against large gatherings due to coronavirus.
Only credentialed institutional personnel, student-athlete family members, credentialed media, television and radio crews, and official team party members will be permitted to attend.
“The safety of all is our greatest concern. Since January, I have stated that any decision would follow the advice of state governmental officials and medical professionals. Following the feedback we received today we have taken this action which is in alignment with the recommendation of Governor DeWine,” Dr. Jon Steinbrecher, the MAC commissioner, said in a statement.
All tickets for the MAC tournaments will be refunded. Ticket holders will receive an email with further instructions regarding receiving a credit or refund.
Beginning today during regular business hours, fans can contact their respective athletic departments or the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse box office at (216) 420-2200.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
UB 87, Miami (OH) 72
The sixth-seeded UB women will be one of those teams playing in front of a mostly-empty stadium after handling the No. 11 Redhawks in their tourney opener Monday at Alumni Arena.
Four Bulls scored in double figures, led by star Rochester freshman Dyaisha Fair, who had 28 points and five steals. Senior Theresa Onwuka added 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.
UB led wire-to-wire, opening up an 18-point lead after just one dominant quarter, 32-14. It was the Bulls' best offensive quarter of the season.
UB will face third-seeded Kent State in the fourth game today in Cleveland. The game is tentatively scheduled for 7:30 p.m. but will start 30 minutes after game three.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Miami (OH) 85, UB 79
AMHERST (AP) — The UB men won't be making the trip to Cleveland.
Nike Sibande scored 31 points, Milos Jovic made a go-ahead layup with 54 seconds to play and 12th-seeded Miami (Ohio) upset No. 5 Buffalo in Monday night's first round meeting at Alumni Arena.
The Redhawks (13-19) face No. 4 Northern Illinois in Thursday's quarterfinals.
Jovic's basket put the Redhawks up 79-77 and Mekhi Larry, Sibande and Dae Dae Grant combined for six free throws from there for the final score.
Sibande shot 9 for 10 from the line and added six rebounds.
Isaiah Coleman-Lands scored 13 points with eight rebounds and six assists for the Redhawks. Jovic finished with five points.
Ronaldo Segu scored 20 points and Jayvon Graves added 16 and four blocks for Buffalo (20-12). Josh Mballa scored 13 points with eight boards.
The loss ends the Bulls' two-year run atop the conference and in the NCAA Tournament.
WRESTLING
Keller repeats as MAC champ
North Tonawanda's Troy Keller made history on Sunday afternoon by becoming the first wrestler in UB history to repeat as MAC champion, winning the 165-pound class for the second straight year and qualifying for the national championship.
Keller faced Northern Illinois’ Izzak Olejnik’s in the title bout, looking to avenge his only MAC dual loss of the season. This time it was all Keller as the senior cruised to a 10-5 decision. He jumped out to 6-1 lead and never looked back.
“It feels good,” Keller said in a statement. “This is just a step. I need to get on the podium in Minneapolis.”
Keller will look to become UB’s first All-American since Kyle Cerminara in 2004.
