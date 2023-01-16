Sunday's numbers

MIDDAY: 796, 6345, Take 5: 9-13-15-16-33

EVENING: 850, 6799, Take 5: 2-15-16-20-35

PICK 10: 2-4-10-16-23-25-36-37-39-40-42-45-46-51-52-54-56-71-72-80

CASH4LIFE: 23-27-34-43-44, Cash Ball: 4

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you