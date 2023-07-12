Light rain this evening with thunderstorms by morning. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Light rain this evening with thunderstorms by morning. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: July 12, 2023 @ 11:40 pm
WEDNESDAY’S NUMBERS
MIDDAY: 885, 1626, Take 5: 18-20-22-25-28
EVENING: 990, 6818, Take 5: 3-11-14-26-38
CASH 4 LIFE: 5-10-16-46-53, 2
PICK 10: Unavailable
POWERBALL: 2-24-34-53-58, 13
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.