WEDNESDAY’S NUMBERS

MIDDAY: 885, 1626, Take 5: 18-20-22-25-28

EVENING: 990, 6818, Take 5: 3-11-14-26-38

CASH 4 LIFE: 5-10-16-46-53, 2

PICK 10: Unavailable

POWERBALL: 2-24-34-53-58, 13

