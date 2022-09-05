Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: September 5, 2022 @ 4:39 pm
Sunday’s numbers
MIDDAY: 616, 3878, Take5: 11-12-13-21-31
EVENING: 156, 1811, Take5: 2-7-14-32-39
PICK 10: 1-11-12-15-21-22-24-31-33-38-41-42-43-47-55-58-61-67-72-78
CASH4LIFE: 10-11-20-28-36, Cash Ball: 2
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.