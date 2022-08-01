Sunday's numbers
MIDDAY: 413, 3236, Take5: 9-11-20-25-32
EVENING: 493, 3629, Take5: 5-14-29-38-39
PICK 10: 9-15-21-22-23-31-34-36-39-42-43-46-56-58-67-68-69-73-78-79
CASH4LIFE: 16-23-29-59-60, Cash Ball: 3
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 10:31 pm
