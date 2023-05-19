Former Barker, Lockport and Medina athletic director Pat Burke was inducted into the New York State Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame.
Burke spent 12 years at Barker and Medina, before returning to his hometown of Lockport, where he spent 20 years as the school’s athletic director until his retirement in 2015. He had multiple terms as president of the Niagara Frontier League, while serving on the Section VI athletic council.
He was the NYSAAA Chapter 6 awards chairman for more than 20 years and was also a state conference planner. Burke has also been inducted into the Western New York Baseball Hall of Fame and was awarded with a distinguished alumni award from Lockport in 2014.
For the last seven years, Burke has been the NFL executive director and the director of coaching certification for Orleans-Niagara BOCES.
Qualifications for induction into the NYSAAA Hall of Fame include promoting vocation of athletic administration and preserving the heritage of the association and the profession of interscholastic athletic administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.