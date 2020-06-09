Lockport Police Department is investigating two shots fired calls reported to the city police early Tuesday morning.
Police Chief Steven Abbott said the department responded to a 12:30 a.m. Tuesday report of shots fired in the South and Washburn streets area.
Responding officers found some casings in the area and while they were investigating, at around 1 a.m., they received a call that an individual on Washburn Street was shot in the stomach and in the leg.
Although the incidents were separate, police believe there is a connection.
"It looks like there is a correlation right now between the calls," Abbott said.
Abbott said the individual was taken to Erie County Medical Center for their injuries and that his understanding is the injuries are non-life threatening.
The calls are under investigation currently.
