Lockport native named CEO of American Red Cross-WNY Region

BUFFALO — American Red Cross has welcomed Nicholas Bond as chief executive officer of the Western New York Region, which comprises 27 counties in the western and Southern Tier areas of the state. Bond came to the Red Cross from YMCA Buffalo Niagara, where he held various leadership positions for more than 16 years, most recently vice president of operations and program innovation.
Bond replaced acting regional CEO Colleen McCabe, who served in that capacity on an interim basis while also carrying out her role as chief operating officer.
“When you look at the mission of the American Red Cross and the impact it has not only in western New York, but throughout our nation and the globe, the opportunity to become part of this organization is truly an honor,” Bond said. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the YMCA and am thrilled to be joining yet another organization that is community-focused and mission driven. I look forward to working with staff and the thousands of dedicated volunteers who carry out our important work to alleviate suffering in times of emergency.”
In his new role, Bond will oversee the wide scope of services provided by the American Red Cross in western New York. Those include: the collection of blood products, as the Red Cross provides 40% of the nation’s blood supply; disaster response and relief efforts, including assisting families affected by home fires as well as floods and other natural disasters; a comprehensive Service to the Armed Forces program, which assists military members both active and retired, and their families; and training in life-saving practices such as first aid, CPR and aquatics programs.
A native of Lockport, Bond began his tenure with the YMCA in 2005 as program director for the Delaware Family Branch, where he managed school-aged childcare, youth and adult sports, and summer day camp programs. Two years later, he was promoted to senior program director for family, teen, sports and camp for the Southtowns Family YMCA, assuming responsibility for operations of six department areas including supervision of staff, participant recruitment and budget controls.
In 2013, Bond was named executive director of the Southtowns branch and over the course of five years significantly increased membership, increased revenue by 29% and secured $200,000 in funding to redevelop a 23-acre day camp property while increasing enrollment by 20%. He was later promoted to district executive director and in a one-year period he reorganized resident camp operations, improving both financial performance and enrollment, while continuing in his role as the Southtowns facility director.
Bond was named a district vice president in 2019, with an operational responsibility of $14.5 million, before being appointed vice president of operations and program innovation.
Said Carol Rittenhouse, interim vice president for the American Red Cross Northeast Division: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Nick to this leadership role in western New York. As an organization that is driven largely by a workforce of dedicated volunteers and the generosity of donors, we will benefit from Nick’s demonstrated success in constituent relations and cultivation, fundraising, board development, and team building. We believe that Nick is a leader who will work closely with the boards, volunteers and staff to bring the Western New York Region to new levels of success.”
The American Red Cross Western New York region comprises three local chapters – Western NY (Buffalo and surrounding areas), Greater Rochester and the Southern Tier. In addition to his regional responsibility, Bond will serve as executive director of the WNY Chapter.
Bond currently serves on the board of directors for the Buffalo Audubon Society and is a past member of the Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce board of directors and the Elmwood Kiwanis Club. The SUNY Fredonia graduate and his wife, Maria, and son, Quinn, reside in East Aurora.
