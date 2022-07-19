The No. 7 is sentimental for David Prahler. Now it holds meaning for the Lockport High School baseball program.
A 1960 graduate of Lockport, Prahler played baseball for the school, wearing No. 7 in honor of his favorite player, Mickey Mantle. Prahler has long since traded his baseball bat for golf clubs and drifted from Western New York to Florida, but he found himself comfortable enough in life to remain involved.
Now retired, Prahler wanted to find a way to donate some of his lifetime earnings as a pilot back to Lockport, specifically the high school. Eventually he settled on a $7,000 scholarship to be awarded to a Lions senior annually.
The scholarship is now the most lucrative given by the school’s athletic department and was awarded this year to Jake Golombek, who hit .441 for Lockport during the spring.
“I was very pleased to do this and I was in a financial position to do this,” Prahler said. “It was a great honor and privilege to present this award. I was hoping for a little publicity to keep the family name in good status.”
Although he was Lockport’s team MVP as a senior centerfielder, chasing down fly balls for a living was never in the cards, so he chose to fly airplanes instead. He was a fighter pilot in Vietnam and served in the Air Force for 22 years before transitioning to American Airlines for 16 years.
Prahler was living in Miami at the time of his retirement and now lives in The Villages, an age-restricted community of nearly 80,000 people.
No longer does he follow baseball avidly, instead playing golf three or four times per week. But since he played baseball in high school, Prahler thought it would be prudent to donate to the sport. No. 7 remains his lucky number.
When Prahler first came up with the idea, Dan Petock was still the head coach and Todd Sukdolak was the athletic director for Lockport, but the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the plan was pushed back. Petock and Sukdolak have since stepped away from their posts, but they helped Prahler come up with a list of criteria.
Prahler wanted the scholarship to go to a senior player who contributed successfully on the field and desired to attend college. He also wanted the player to come from “a middle-class family with modest means,” and be “a credit to his school and community and honor his country and his flag.”
“(Jake Golombek) was very emotional when I came up to accept this award,” Lockport athletic director Mike Sobieraski said. “We’re not used to giving out this type of money to a high school student of 17- or 18-year-old. That’s a lot of money.”
Scholarships are now commonplace for high schools, but often average a few hundred dollars and sometimes a little more than $1,000. A $7,000 scholarship is considered exorbitant and Sobieraski believes it will be lucrative for the baseball team, even though the money does not go into the program.
The scholarship will not be limited to one player. If there is more than one deserving player, the sum can be split amongst them.
“We’ve been part of the Lockport athletic department for years and this is by far the largest scholarship that’s offered,” Sobieraski said. “I think it will invoke a lot of enthusiasm for the baseball program, I think it will set some goals, not just from the monetary aspect or the baseball aspect, but the educational aspect.”
