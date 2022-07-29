Antonio's Banquet & Conference Mixed League
Team;W;L;Points
Baldassare Collision;27;6;367
Antonio's;25;8;353
DMR Hardware;24;9;322
A&A Beauty Inc.;23;10;341
Pellicano's Marketplace;19;14;323
Over the Falls Tours;19;14;321
With the Angels;16;17;358
The Polish Nook;16;17;297
M&M Iron Works;15;18;278
Knack's Parkview Café;13;20;261
Fiddler Roofing;11;22;274
Michael's Restaurant;11;22;268
Tom Teeto's Auto Works;7;26;204
Firth Jewelers;7;26;180
