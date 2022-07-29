Antonio's Banquet & Conference Mixed League

Team;W;L;Points

Baldassare Collision;27;6;367

Antonio's;25;8;353

DMR Hardware;24;9;322

A&A Beauty Inc.;23;10;341

Pellicano's Marketplace;19;14;323

Over the Falls Tours;19;14;321

With the Angels;16;17;358

The Polish Nook;16;17;297

M&M Iron Works;15;18;278

Knack's Parkview Café;13;20;261

Fiddler Roofing;11;22;274

Michael's Restaurant;11;22;268

Tom Teeto's Auto Works;7;26;204

Firth Jewelers;7;26;180

