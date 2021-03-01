Local author to debut series

Judy Bradbury, a former Lockport teacher who taught reading for 12 years at the high school, has been pursing a dream of writing full time since her daughter Kelsey was born in 1990. Six years later, she published her first children’s book, and since then has gone on to publish 11 books of children’s literature and resources for educators.
Her first chapter book – in a series being called "The Cayuga Island Kids" – will be released by City of Light Publishing for readers in grades 1-3 or ages 7-9 this month.
“ ‘The Mystery of the Barking Branches and the Sunken Ship,’ is based on a true story involving the mystery of the sunken and never-recovered treasure ship, the Griffon, which was built in the area of Cayuga Island by explorers on the Niagara Frontier in 1697,” Bradbury said.
Bradbury said her cousin sent her an article about a cannonball being discovered in a resident’s yard, and since that moment she was hooked into the story. She spoke to the resident, Mike Esposito, a Niagara Falls School District history teacher, and got a close up look at the artifact.
“The seed of the story that makes up the first book in the Cayuga Island Kids series grew,” she said.
Books two and three will be available this fall.
Bradbury grew up in Cayuga Island where her father built a house along a dirt road. While the characters aren’t real, their actions, interests, personalities are “drawn from life.”
“Cayuga Island was an amazing place to grow up, and it will always hold a special place in my heart,” she said. “There’s a little bit of me in those characters and certainly a little bit of others can be found there, too.”
Bradbury said the Cayuga kids are five very different characters with different interests: science, as opposed to outside adventure. Dance, to solving mysteries. Despite this, the five characters are long time friends and protective of each other’s interests.
“They’re good friends who support each other and their different personalities,” Bradbury said.
Cayuga spoke of the process of writing – and then getting it published.
“I sent the manuscript to a publisher I thought was perfect for it,” she said of City of Light Publishing. “They are located right here in Western New York, so they appreciate the local appeal of the setting of The Cayuga Island Kids series.”
The first book Bradbury ever penned was one for her younger sister about her twin dolls. It was written on a white legal pad with a snazzy drawing on the cover.
“It only took a month to write,” she said, noting that the first Cayuga Island Kids book took two years.
“Writing a book takes time, effort, and commitment, just as any dedicated endeavor. It’s a craft,” Bradbury said. “Like teaching, like many fields, writing professionally takes heart – and grit.”
