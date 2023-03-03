Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Snow. Winds will be gusty at times this evening. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will be gusty at times this evening. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.