LEWISTON CHORALEERS PRESENT EASTER PROGRAM AT FOUR AREA CHURCHES
The Lewiston Choraleers will present an Easter program at four area churches on March 19, 26, and April 1, and 2. The program will feature a cantata entitled "Once Upon a Tree" by Pepper Choplin, which depicts the passion and intensity of Holy Week events, starting with Palm Sunday to Good Friday and finally Easter. The dates, times, and sites of the program presentations are as follows:
Sunday, March 19, 2 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston
500 Cayuga St.
Lewiston, NY
Sunday, March 26, 2 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown
100 Church St.
Youngstown, NY
Saturday, April 1, 1 p.m.
St. John de LaSalle Church
8477 Buffalo Ave.
Niagara Falls, NY
Sunday, April 2, 2 p.m.
Messiah Lutheran Church
915 Oneida St.
Lewiston, NY
The 45-member Lewiston Choraleers will be directed by Brad Wingert and accompanied by pianist Lynda Williams. Performances are open to the public, with a general admission fee of $5 (children 12 and under admitted free). More information on the Lewiston Choraleers is available at www.lewistonchoraleers.com and on Facebook.
