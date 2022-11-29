Lewiston will be full of holiday cheer this weekend as the annual Lewiston Christmas Walk returns.
The four-decade strong event will return to its full schedule after being limited the past two years due to COVID-19. Jennifer Pauly, the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce president which organizes the festival, said that last year they could only do one day of events.
“This year, all the businesses are back, having open-house type of events,” Pauly said. “Everybody is excited to offer promotions and welcome people into stores again.”
Participating businesses along Lewiston’s Center Street will be open all four days at varying hours, each offering different holiday promotions. Pauly said more business listings will be added to its website, www.niagarariverregion.com, during the week.
For kids who want to send letters to Santa Claus, a red regulation-sized mailbox can be found outside 463 Center St. in front of The Spicey Pickle, You & Me, and Hurtin 4 Curtins. Any letters addressed to Santa placed there before Dec. 17 will receive a response before Christmas.
The seven-foot Lewiston Wreath will be located at 433 Center St. in front of Apple Granny Restaurant for people to take family photos.
This will be the second year for the Christmas Lights Parade, with lighted floats running from Academy Park down Center Street to the intersection of Center and 4th streets. The parade, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, lasts between 45 minutes and an hour, which Pauly said was just enough time for people to get warm and enjoy it. Participating acts include local fire departments, dance companies, the Niagara Falls High School Wolverine Marching Band, and Santa to end the parade.
Events for the weekend are as follows:
Thursday:
• 4 to 9 p.m., Lewiston Holiday market at Brickyard Brewing Company.
Friday
• 7 p.m., Village tree lighting at the Academy Park bandshell. Will feature live music and dance performances.
Saturday
• 11:15 a.m., Holiday Elves and Santa’s Arrival at Academy Park.
• Noon to 3 p.m., Free carriage rides.
• Noon to 4 p.m., Santa to greet children at Bicentennial Peace Garden.
• Noon to 4 p.m., Free petting zoo at Hennepin Park.
Sunday
• Noon to 3 p.m., Free carriage rides.
• Noon to 4 p.m., Free petting zoo at Hennepin Park.
• 5:30 p.m., Lewiston Christmas Lights Parade (Center Street will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 3:30 p.m.).
The full schedule of Lewiston Christmas Walk events can also be found at www.niagarariverregion.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.