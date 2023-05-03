Support letter carrier food drive
Niagara Community Action Program is urging all Niagara County residents to be generous and support the May 13th National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive.
Letter Carriers will pick up canned food and non-perishable food items placed near the mailbox by local community residents. These collected food items are distributed to the food pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens that feed needy Niagara County residents.
So, please be generous on May 13th with your food donations. Your support will be greatly appreciated by the families who receive the food.
SUZANNE SHEARS,
CEO Niagara Community Action Program, Inc.
Push for EVs brings so many questions
Under President Trump, America became energy independent because of imported energy-related decisions he made. Soon after taking office, President Biden shut down the Keystone pipeline and made other decisions that cost thousands of jobs through a ripple effect and immediately raised the price of fuel.
There is a strong push to stop producing fossil-fueled vehicles and replace them with electric vehicles. That brings its own set of challenges.
Where will all these electric cars be charged? What kind of fuel is needed to produce the electricity needed to charge all those electric cars?
What are batteries made of? What is required to mine lithium to produce so many expensive car batteries? Who owns the lithium, and who makes money off selling it?
Is there a great financial incentive for the people pushing electric cars?
How do you travel when a storm or other disaster has cut power for days or weeks and you can't charge your car battery?
TIMOTHY PAYNE,
Niagara Falls
