Wearing down in Niagara Falls
I'm a small business owner in Niagara Falls, and I purchased my first property 30 years ago. We've seen six governors, six mayors, three state senators, five state assemblymen, and at least four directors of USA Niagara Development Corp. come and go. Throughout these years, we've been repeatedly promised change, but apart from some minor reshuffling, little has actually transformed.
Frankly, I've grown weary.
I'm weary of persistent crime.
I'm weary of pervasive blight.
I'm weary of unrelenting weeds.
I'm weary of ceaseless conflicts between city councils and mayors.
I'm weary of local representatives not ardently advocating for Niagara Falls in Albany.
I'm weary of endless feasibility studies.
I'm weary of the constant flow of RFPs that, more often than not, do not produce the desired results.
I'm weary of the specter of eminent domain.
I'm weary of ongoing issues with NFR.
I'm weary of the perennial mention of significant happenings "behind the scenes."
I'm weary of tourists asking, "What happened to Niagara Falls?"
I'm weary of residents from neighboring municipalities asserting that they have no reason to visit Niagara Falls.
I'm weary of State Parks, Bridge Commission, and Power Authority failing to contribute more towards the betterment of the region they all inhabit.
I'm weary of the state's reluctance to allocate a larger share of casino revenue to Niagara Falls.
I'm weary of politicians repeatedly saying, "It's complicated, it takes time." We've heard that for decades.
Regrettably, I'm weary of maintaining hope that Niagara Falls will experience meaningful improvement.
SHAWN WEBER,
Niagara Falls
Sal Maglie mural's uniform choice questioned
A few months ago I was driving down Hyde Park Boulevard and noticed an artwork being designed on the side of the Stadium Grill of Sal Maglie. I stopped and talked to the building owner who watched with great pride as the two-story work was being completed. Later I learned that the artist was Alessandra Price. A few days later I observed the finished work but noticed that Mr. Maglie was outfitted in a Yankee uniform.
Well as a baseball Giant fan going back to their day in the Polo Grounds I vividly recall his many years as a Giant but had no recall of his Yankee affiliation. The Barber played with the Giants first in 1945 and later from 1950-55 including appearing in two World Series, winning one. His record in 1950: 18-4; 1951: 25-6; 1952: 18-8. In 1956 he pitched for the Brooklyn Dodgers and was the losing pitcher when he lost to Don Larson who pitched the first World Series no-hitter. He did pitch for the Yankees in his later years for a total of 13 games out of a total of 278 games pitched in his career.
Mr. Maglie is interned in the upper level of Resurrection Mausoleum in St. Joseph Cemetery in Niagara Falls. If he were with us today I am sure he would been inclined to reminisce about his years with the Giants and even his short stay with the Dodgers and World Series appearance with both teams. There was little to recall of his later years with the Cardinals, Indians and Yankees. I extend an invitation to baseball fans to join baseball Giants fans who have celebrated three World Series victories this century more than all the teams Mr. Maglie played for combined. Baseball history would expect that Mr. Maglie's art design on the side of Stadium Grill deserves a N.Y. Giant uniform.
MICHAEL PARSNICK,
Niagara Falls
