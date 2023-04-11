Two thumbs up for NACC play
I had the opportunity to see Ricco Slaiman’s "A Few Good Men" recently at the NACC. What a truly incredible production.
Michael Leszczynski gave a masterful performance playing Colonel Nathan Jessup. Jack Nicholson has nothing on Leszczynski! Phillip and Jaclyn Weld were equally as good playing the parts of Tom Cruise and Demi Moore. The entire cast and crew should be applauded for giving what many are saying as one of the best plays ever at the NACC.
The performance was in honor of Ricco’s Dad Tom Slaiman who previously had produced a number of plays in Niagara Falls. Tom was a pillar of our community and tragically passed away at the age of 69 recently. No question he is looking down and smiling.
If Slaiman ever puts on another production I suggest you attend!
MICHAEL ESPOSITO
Niagara Falls
School district voters need to do their homework
In April, Niagara County school boards will be working on their 2023-2024 school budgets. If the process follows previous years, we will receive their proposals only shortly before voting day. Based upon the information they provide, voters will be asked to approve the spending of millions of dollars. I don’t think a bank would approve a loan of that magnitude based on the information provided. The information we receive needs improvement but until then voters will need to educate themselves.
State websites are a good starting place to examine trends in budgets and enrollment. Using my district, Lew-Port, as an example, over the last 30 years enrollment only increased four times and the budget only decreased three times. The overall trend is, budgets up and enrollments down.
In the 1992-1993 school year, Lew-Port’s budget was $22.5 million, K-12 enrollment was 2,737, and the resulting cost to educate each student was $8,243. In the 2022-2023 school year, the budget was $53.1 million, K-12 enrollment was 1,825, and the cost to educate each student was $29,106. So, in 30 years the system’s budget has increased by $30 million (135%), while enrollment has dropped by 912 (33%) and the cost to educate each student increased by almost $21,000 (253%).
How many businesses do you think would survive years of rising costs and decreasing production?
Whatever school system you are in, I encourage you to get informed and understand the budget proposal before you vote. After all, it is our future generation’s education, our money, and both are very important.
JEFF MANNING,
Lewiston
