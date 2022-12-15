Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.