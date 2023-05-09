LOCKPORT — Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial of a Cataract City man charged in connection with a 2021 homicide.
By the end of the day, prosecutors and the defense for Antonio “Yayo” Carr had agreed on four jurors. The process resumes later today.
Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek has indicted that, in addition to the 12 member panel, she would also like two alternate jurors selected.
Carr, 28, and no stranger to Falls police, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the slaying of Tracy Green. Green’s bullet-riddled body was found in his home, and the barber shop that bore his name, at 1509 18th Street by Falls Police patrol officers who had responded to a call of a “man shot” just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2021.
As officers were racing to the scene, police dispatchers said that a 911 operator was speaking with Green, by phone, who said he had been shot. Before officers could reach the home, dispatchers reported that the 911 operator had heard five gunshots.
Arriving officers reported that Green had been shot “multiple times.”
Niagara Falls Fire and EMTs, who had also responded to the shooting call, and were staging nearby, joined police at the scene, but Green, 58, was pronounced dead a short time later.
Neither investigators nor prosecutors have commented on the motive for the murder. However, sources close to the investigation have said that Carr and Green were well known to each other.
Carr was taken into custody 10 days later, when Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Felony Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant at the home Carr shared with his girlfriend at 520 18th St. As detectives and officers approached the house, Carr’s girlfriend, Nicole M. McDougall, 31, was sitting outside in her car and tried to warn him of the impending raid by blowing the horn of her vehicle.
She was stopped, taken into custody and charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
Inside the home, detectives located Carr and a handgun. In addition to the Green homicide, detectives said that Carr was a suspect in multiple shootings throughout the Falls. Carr was also, himself, a shooting victim in an incident on Sept. 26, 2021 at 19th and Niagara streets.
