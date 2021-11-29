Jury duty matters    

I have known for a while I would write about an aspect of the Ahmaud Arbery trial, but I was uncertain about what topic I would address. I enjoyed running just like Ahmaud Arbery. I became an avid runner in my 30s while living in Buffalo. I often jogged alone through the Elmwood Village, downtown, the waterfront, and Old First Ward. I trained for my first marathon on Armor Duells Road in Orchard Park. Black joggers were common within historic Delaware Park and still are, but less so on the city sidewalks of trendy communities or roads in the outer ring of an affluent suburb.
I enjoy listening to music. However, for the last several weeks, I traded my music shuffle on Pandora for NPR so I could listen to updates on the Arbery trial. When the almost all-white jury reached a verdict last Wednesday, I knew I had my topic, jury duty.
Sixty-nine percent of the residents of Glynn County, Georgia are white. Twenty-six percent are Black residents. The jury box included nine white women, two white men and one Black man. The designated alternates were also white. Each person chosen from a pool of 1000 jury summonses sent to Glynn County residents.
Niagara County, like Glynn County, is also mostly white. Black people only makeup seven percent of this county. There is a mathematical probability that defendants in criminal and civil trials will face a mostly white jury.
What can Black Niagarans do to diversify the jury selection process?
Register to vote. In New York State, the Commissioner of Jurors randomly selects potential jurors from IDs issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles, unemployment insurance recipients, family assistance beneficiaries, income tax filers, volunteers and registered voters. Being a registered voter could increase your chance for a seat on a grand jury.
Vote. Vote in the race for sheriff. Vote in the races for city court, family court and county court judge. Vote in the race for district attorney. If you do not take part in the process, you cannot improve it. If you want your voice represented by the people elected to uphold the law and defend the rights of citizens, be a voter. The next time there is an election for one of these offices, go to the polls and vote for the candidate you think will do the best job.
Keep your address current. Courts grant attorneys a sanctioned number of jurors for elimination. An increase in the number of registered Black voters in the reserves could make it harder to get an all-white jury.
Trust yourself to be fair and impartial. A diverse jury panel is important because disparate life experiences make for more informed jurors. Mixed perspectives provide the opportunity to assess the facts and apply the law from a different point of view.
Jury duty is important. It mattered to Ahmaud Arbery’s parents, Wanda Cooper-Jones and Marcus Arbery. A jury is a community of citizens assembled to examine facts. A jury composed of 11 white Georgians and one Black Georgian convicted three white men for chasing and killing a young Black man for running through their neighborhood. A review of the facts and life experiences contributed to the verdict.
So, thank you to all the jurors in the Ahmaud Arbery trial and a special thanks to the all the Black people who answered the summons, showed up for jury duty and received a dismissal.
If you get a jury summons, think of Mr. Arbery’s family. Show up ready to honor the duty. The attorneys will probably exclude most of us, but sometimes one will make it. It could be you or me. Let us hope so.
Sharon Bailey is a resident of Niagara Falls. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
