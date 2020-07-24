New York State's Interim Education Commissioner will be stepping down on Aug. 13, according to a press release from the organization.
Shannon Tahoe took over as the Interim Education Commissioner after the resignation of former Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia in August.
A statement was released on Friday from the Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa and Vice Chancellor T. Andrew Brown in which they thanked Tahoe for her service.
"The Board and I thank Interim Commissioner Tahoe for her leadership during this unprecedented time. When Ms. Tahoe took over the position, no one could have imagined that a global pandemic was on the horizon. Ms. Tahoe capably led the Department through one of its most challenging times and proved herself as a dedicated and personable leader. Throughout her 14 years at the Department, Ms. Tahoe served the Board of Regents and Department well with her expert legal counsel on critical policy matters and key initiatives. We wish her well in her next chapter, " the education officials said.
A replacement in the form of an Acting Commissioner role is expected before her Aug. 13 resignation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.