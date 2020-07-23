Six months ago, we were expecting this weekend to be one of the biggest ever for Cooperstown.
Yankee Derek Jeter, who was one vote short of being an anonymous choice, was to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 26, along with Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and former players’ association head Marvin Miller.
The announcement of the Class of 2020 came one day after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the U.S. and one day before it was reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For the next month and a half, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and Cooperstown continued to plan for what could be 100,000 people traveling to the home of baseball to see “The Captain” and his classmates be enshrined.
In that time, coronavirus continued to spread.
On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic. On March 13, the U.S. declared a national emergency.
Sports were canceled, schools were shut down and travel discouraged.
Walker and Simmons made their orientation trips to the Baseball Hall in February. Jeter’s trip was scheduled for March, but it never took place.
The Baseball Hall announced the cancellation of Hall of Fame Classic weekend on March 18. There was hope Induction Weekend would still be able to take place
But the cases continued to rise. New York became the epicenter of the outbreak in America.
At the end of April, the Hall of Fame announced the 2020 Induction would have to wait until 2021.
Some thought the call was made too early.
We wish we could look back and say that maybe it was, because the nation and world had gotten the virus under control.
But as we know, that is not the case. New York has, but the rest of the nation and world, not so much. There are few places in U.S. where the number of new cases are steady or on the decline. Visitors from 31 states must self-quarantine for 14 days if they come to New York.
While not the surge expected this summer, Cooperstown is still seeing plenty of visitors, but there are concerns over public safety. The Village Board is taking up the issue with plans to institute strict public safety guidelines.
The Baseball Hall is open, and visitors are still are still welcome, with limitations of CDC-recommended guidelines of mask use and social distancing.
The Baseball Hall is also offering alternative online programming to mark what should have been a banner year.
Of course, the shutdown was a huge hit for the local economy. Otsego County has lost millions in sales tax and bed tax revenue.
It certainly does hurt, badly, but it was the right call.
The thought of tens of thousands of people descending on our corner of the world now is scary.
We hope by this weekend next year, COVID-19 is just a horrible memory and we can welcome the Induction Classes of 2021 and the fans they bring with open arms.
— The Daily Star, Oneonta
