John Spanbauer led the field with a net 66 score. Nick Ross finished second with a 67 and Pat Ciccarelli took third over Dan Shanahan Jr. in a match of cards with a 69. Low gross was captured by Dave Ross, followed by Joe Costa.
HYDE PARK GOLF LEAGUE
- STAFF REPORTS
