Only three of the 56 competitors could win the 44th annual Ken Ruggiero Junior Golf Tournament on Tuesday at Hyde Park Golf Course.
Payton Hutchinson won the senior division (ages 15-17) after shooting a 78, four strokes ahead of second-place finisher Justin Mosher. Sal Constantino placed by shooting an 86.
Benjamin Myers shot a 43 to win the junior A division (ages 11-14), topping Gary Hill by one stroke. Braydon Seiwell placed third with a 46.
The junior B division (ages 7-10) was won by Luca DeMizio, who shot a 47. Lincoln Chapman and Stanley Wojton tied for second with 51s, while Wyatt Zajac took third with a 52.
•••
Jerry Casero Sr. and Gregg O’Callaghan were the net winners of the Hyde Park Men’s Golf Club’s red, white and blue two-man scramble. The pair posted a 58, while Anthony Luchese and Darin Mort had a 60 and Dan Shanahan Jr. and Jams Perry were third with a 60.
The gross winners were Jim Munro and Tom Teeto Sr., who notched a 63.
