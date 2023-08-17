Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.