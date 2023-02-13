Katie Gundell, principal of St. John Lutheran School, Ward Road and Niagara Falls Blvd., has announced the honor roll for the first quarter of the school year:
Grade 6
Merit Roll: Harper Heisner, Briella Gannon
Honor Roll: Mia Dier, Daniel Bahr, Mia Messler, Liana Ryan
High Honor: Sofia Allen, Susanna Reed
Grade 7:
Merit Roll: Elizabeth Barry, Isaiah Mills, Milo Reynolds
Honor Roll: Lydia Barry, Eli Christ, Alexander Koch, Makayla Mamot, Phoebe Northrup, Elyse Redmond, Trent Snider, Adelaide Willis
High Honor: Jacob Wentz
Grade 8:
Merit Roll: John Bahr, Isabella Costantino, Drake Grant
Honor Roll: Jakob Allen, Timothy Augustine, Tiana King, Ashlyn Mohr, Nina Scirri
High Honor: Addison Christ, Chastity Greene, Emma Heisner, Eva Jimenez, Lydia Reed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.