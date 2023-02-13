Katie Gundell, principal of St. John Lutheran School, Ward Road and Niagara Falls Blvd., has announced the honor roll for the first quarter of the school year:

Grade 6

Merit Roll: Harper Heisner, Briella Gannon

Honor Roll: Mia Dier, Daniel Bahr, Mia Messler, Liana Ryan

High Honor: Sofia Allen, Susanna Reed 

Grade 7:

Merit Roll: Elizabeth Barry, Isaiah Mills, Milo Reynolds

Honor Roll: Lydia Barry, Eli Christ, Alexander Koch, Makayla Mamot, Phoebe Northrup, Elyse Redmond, Trent Snider, Adelaide Willis

High Honor: Jacob Wentz

Grade 8:

Merit Roll: John Bahr, Isabella Costantino, Drake Grant

Honor Roll: Jakob Allen, Timothy Augustine, Tiana King, Ashlyn Mohr, Nina Scirri

High Honor: Addison Christ, Chastity Greene, Emma Heisner, Eva Jimenez, Lydia Reed

