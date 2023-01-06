Katie Gundell, principal of St. John Lutheran School, Ward Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard, has announced the honor roll for the first quarter of the school year:
GRADE 6
Merit Roll: Camryn Fontana, Briella Gannon
Honor Roll: Mia Dier, Harper Heisner, Mia Messler, Liana Ryan
High Honor: Sofia Allen, Daniel Bahr, Susanna Reed
GRADE 7
Merit Roll: Elizabeth Barry, Elyse Redmond
Honor Roll: Lydia Barry, Eli Christ, Alexander Koch, Makayla Mamot, Isaiah Mills, Phoebe Northrup, Adelaide Willis
High Honor: Trent Snider, Jacob Wentz
GRADE 8
Merit Roll: Jakob Allen, Drake Grant
Honor Roll: Timothy Augustine, John Bahr, Emma Heisner, Eva Jimenez, Tiana King, Ashlyn Mohr, Nina Scirri
High Honor: Addison Christ, Chastity Greene, Lydia Reed
