Katie Gundell, principal of St. John Lutheran School, Ward Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard, has announced the honor roll for the first quarter of the school year:

GRADE 6

Merit Roll: Camryn Fontana, Briella Gannon

Honor Roll: Mia Dier, Harper Heisner, Mia Messler, Liana Ryan

High Honor: Sofia Allen, Daniel Bahr, Susanna Reed

GRADE 7

Merit Roll: Elizabeth Barry, Elyse Redmond

Honor Roll: Lydia Barry, Eli Christ, Alexander Koch, Makayla Mamot, Isaiah Mills, Phoebe Northrup, Adelaide Willis

High Honor: Trent Snider, Jacob Wentz

GRADE 8

Merit Roll: Jakob Allen, Drake Grant

Honor Roll: Timothy Augustine, John Bahr, Emma Heisner, Eva Jimenez, Tiana King, Ashlyn Mohr, Nina Scirri

High Honor: Addison Christ, Chastity Greene, Lydia Reed

