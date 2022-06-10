Home threatened by creek erosion

A house at 7620 Tonawanda Creek Road in Royalton nearly slid into the creek at about 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Homeowner Kevin McCabe purchased the home in January, according to Niagara County records. He spent the past few months fixing it up and was home when a section of bank holding his driveway and barn slid about 12-feet down, taking several items, including his truck, with it, according to a relative who was helping out at the scene Friday. They said McCabe, a carpenter, was sleeping after being awake for several days because of the damage.
Royalton Building Inspector Mike Hartman was called to the scene Wednesday. Erosion from the creek apparently led to the collapse.
“I ordered the power and water shut off due to the safety of this house,” he said. “It cannot be occupied. Safety is number one. The shock is wearing on the homeowner. Their whole life is turned upside down.”
On the brink of the slide area sits a brand new pole barn. Off the back deck are steps that went to the yard but now end at the creek bank.
Hartman said contrary to a news report, he did not order an emergency demolition. “I cannot do that without an engineer’s report. I can’t order something without information,” he said. He added he'd never seen an incident like this before and has been building inspector in Hartland since 2005 and Gasport since 2013.
The area in question, near Riddle Road, is in the 100-year floodplain as determined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That means homeowners like McCabe, if they have a mortgage with a federally insured bank, are required to have flood insurance.
Such insurance does not typically cover subsidence, according to Joe Floss, president of Emerling, Floss, Murphy and Associates, which has its Murphy Insurance office in Lockport.
“There are some old policies with coverage built in,” Floss said, “but they are few and far between. People should call their agent and check.”
