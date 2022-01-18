ALBANY — State support for public schools would increase to $31.2 billion in the coming year, reflecting a 7% boost from the current level, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday in presenting her proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1.
The $216.3 billion spending blueprint also includes a $2.2 billion property tax rebate program that Hochul said is aimed at middle-class homeowners. The new rebates would be issued through the state's STAR rebate program, with some 2 million homeowners getting checks this fall.
The additional rebates are expected to average $970, suggesting that those who get STAR relief now would see that benefit greatly enhanced if the plan is approved in a final budget.
The proposed budget, which will be negotiated with lawmakers, asks for no tax or fee increases, state Budget Director Robert Mujica said.
Hochul also said the state would provide $1.2 billion in bonuses for health care workers, with individual employees to be eligible for payments of up to $3,000 after the money is channeled to the organizations employing them.
"Our health care workers are the heroes of this pandemic," Hochul said. "We're going to stop just talking about the debt that we owe them — and actually pay them what they deserve."
The spending plan reflects a reversal of fortunes for the state. A year ago, the state was projecting a $39 billion loss of revenue over four years, due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make thoughtful, purpose-driven investments in our state and in our people that will pay dividends for decades," the governor said "And that's exactly what my budget will do."
While she said there are uncertainties such as the impacts of inflation on the economy and whether the pandemic will have another resurgence, Hochul contended the state is taking a "bold" approach to the challenges ahead.
"This really is the beginning of New York's great comeback," said Hochul, presiding over her first budget negotiations since taking the helm of state government following the resignation of then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in August.
The governor signaled she would approve licensing for three additional non-Native American casinos, adding to the four now operating in the upstate region. While there has been concern upstate New York is nearing a casino saturation point, opening downstate casinos could significantly increase the amount of revenue the state gets from gambling, according to supporters.
Bally's Corp., a prominent player in the casino industry, indicated it would seek a license in New York, noting New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania gambling halls now attract many New Yorkers.
The budget had good news for the State University and City University systems. They would collectively receive an additional $1.5 billion in state funds over the next five years.
The spending plan would provide $53 million each for SUNY and CUNY to hire additional full-time faculty at both four-year colleges and community colleges. Both systems have seen drops in student enrollment.
Hochul has vowed to overhaul SUNY. Mujica told reporters later that she will work closely with a new chancellor once the SUNY trustees hire one after conducting a national search. SUNY has appointed Deborah Stanley as interim chancellor to replace James Malatras, who resigned last month after calls for his removal by several lawmakers.
Infrastructure investments called for by Hochul include nearly $33 billion for roads, bridges and other transportation projects over the next five years. She also proposed investing $25 billion over five years to help build or preserve 100,000 affordable homes. A total of 10,000 of those units would be reserved for individuals recovering from substance abuse disorders.
Hochul, a 63-year-old Democrat and former congresswoman from the Buffalo area, called the spending plan "socially responsible and fiscally prudent." Her budget also provides for $2 billion for pandemic recovery efforts.
Republicans said Hochul should make a more aggressive effort at addressing the loss of population in the state, with many counties in the upstate region having seen out-migration of residents to states with lower taxes.
"Our cost-of-living crisis isn't new, it hasn't improved and it's why we lead the nation in people leaving," said Assembly GOP Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski.
Reached at his Oneonta office, Sen. Pete Oberacker, R-Otsego County, questioned the need for a major increase in spending, maintaining the focus should be on making the state more affordable for its residents.
"With all this extra money that would be spent, how does that stop or even mitigate this outward migration that we're seeing?" Oberacker said.
Hochul, addressing public safety needs, proposed investing $224 million for programs aimed at countering a surge in gun violence. The package includes crime-gun tracing efforts and funding to pay for analysts at the New York State Intelligence Center to investigate gun crimes.
It also would send $527,000 to the intelligence center for social media analysts to monitor social media activity related to school violence threats, gang activity and illegal firearms.
According to budget briefing books, the Hochul proposal would also again make prison inmates eligible for the state's Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), do away with "outdated" supervision fees paid by parolees and, as part of a new pilot project, provide some former inmates with housing stipends helping them with expenses for up to 12 weeks. Inmates had been shut off from TAP participation since 1995, the year then-Gov. George Pataki, a Republican, became the state's chief executive.
The budget would leave the state with reserves of 15% of operating spending, a level that Hochul said is recommended by fiscal experts.
The proposed budget is about $20 billion higher than the spending level recommended by Cuomo one year ago. The final budget passed later last year was approximately $212 billion.
A modest tax reduction for 2023 through 2025 would be phased in earlier to help New Yorkers being impacted by inflation and other financial pressures, Hochul said.
Venues for theater and the arts, hard hit by COVID-19 restrictions, as well as small businesses would benefit from $350 million in pandemic relief, according to the budget.
State support for child care would increase to more than $1.4 billion.
The state fiscal coffers have benefited from an infusion of billions of dollars in federal relief, with its treasury still awaiting additional funds from the federal government, Hochul said.
Mujica said state tax receipts have picked up more rapidly than had been anticipated. However, he cautioned: "There are still risks."
Those risks, Mujica said, include labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and rising energy prices.
