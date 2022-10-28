When dealing with a cancer diagnosis, daily routines do not get the same attention they used to.
The mission of Lower Niagara Community Survivors is to assist Niagara County residents battling cancer with basic tasks — house cleaning, snow removal, lawn care, vehicle maintenance, driving to appointments, getting groceries. Once cancer comes into your life, you can't think about that stuff, LNCS secretary Donna Garfinkel said.
“Things you don’t think about are taken care of by different people in our organization,” she said.
Community Survivors is composed of about a dozen active volunteers, including Garfinkel, president Emery Simon and vice president Dina Potenza. Simon, a cancer survivor, and Potenza have held their officer roles since the registered nonprofit group was formed.
To offer cash assistance and / or food vouchers to the people they're helping, Community Survivors has fundraisers. Its main event is Rock Out Cancer, an annual assembly of music acts performing live at the Lewiston Stone House. Since 2018 (and excluding 2020), Rock Out Cancer has raised almost $150,000. About 30 volunteers help out on the day of the concert.
• • •
To apply for assistance from Lower Niagara Community Survivors, visit www.communitysurvivors.org.
Applications are reviewed by the vice president and the board members visit with and interview the applicant before a decision is made. The process takes about a month, depending on everyone's schedule and how soon the interview occurs, according to Garfinkel. “They try to get them help as fast as they can,” she said.
Prospective volunteers and donors are encouraged to visit the web site as well.
In addition to organizing Rock Out Cancer, the group does outreach during the winter months. Members try to get themselves invited to Kiwanis, Lions and other service club meetings to talk about Lower Niagara Community Survivors and get those club members talking about it too.
“It’s a group of people that really care, have experience in our backyard, and want to help people,” Garfinkel said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.