The hearing process tied to CWM's bid to expand its hazardous waste landfill operation in Niagara County resumes this week.
The second in a trio of hearings focusing on the company's application for state permission to dig a new 6-million-ton hazardous waste landfill off Balmer Road in the Town of Porter begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
CWM, a subsidiary of Houston-based Waste Management, operated a 47-acre landfill in the towns of Lewiston and Porter for more than 20 years. The site, which is home to roughly 5 million tons of hazardous waste, reached capacity in 2015.
CWM has applied for permission through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to add a second landfill operation, known as RMU-2. The company's application for expansion has now been pending before the agency for 19 years.
This week's hearing - the second of three - is expected to focus on the potential geology and hydrogeology risks of an expanded landfill.
During the first hearing in April, an eight-member siting board consisting of three area residents and representatives from five state agencies heard arguments about whether allowing the company to add 6 million more tons of hazardous waste capacity would adversely impact the county's economy.
During that hearing, an attorney representing CWM argued that the expanded landfill would generate $1 billion in economic impact for the county, including more than $600 million in wages and employee spending and $86 million in taxers and fees collected by local governments and school districts.
Opponents of the landfill expansion, including attorney Gary Abraham, who is representing Niagara County, the Town of Lewiston and the villages of Lewiston and Youngstown in their bids to prevent a new landfill from opening, argued that allowing 6 million more tons of hazardous waste into the community would add to the area's toxic legacy, not promote economic growth.
The third and final hearing is scheduled for September.
The DEC, which in 2010 issued a report indicating that New York state does not need additional hazardous waste disposal sites, will make the final ruling on CWM's application. The siting board overseeing the hearings will make its recommendations to the DEC in advance of any final decision.
This week's hearing will start Wednesday but may extend into Thursday and Friday. Niagara County residents can watch the hearings by visiting www.webex.com, clicking the "join a meeting" button, entering the "event number 2333 964 6791 and the password July6-10AM.
To join by telephone only, residents can call 1-518-549-0500 and enter the access code 2333 964 6791.
