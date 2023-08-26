Parents of “normal” children, face a bill of approximately $288,000 to provide food, housing, clothing, school supplies, healthcare and extra-curricular activities until that child reaches age 18. For a special needs child, parents can multiply that number by four, according to www.mint.intuit.com.
Those are overwhelming numbers for the average middle class parent, and even more of a challenge for the working poor. It is estimated that 8% of American kids under age 15 have some sort of disability, and about half of those are considered severe, according to Michael Rosanoff, associate director of Public Health for Autism Speaks.
To help these families, in 1972 President Richard Nixon established Supplemental Security Income (SSI), managed by the Social Security Administration (SSA). SSI is a federal program designed to give fair and equal financial support countrywide to Americans who have never been able to work due to their special needs.
Few children received SSI benefits, however, until 1990 when a Supreme Court case established a separate child standard of disability. At that time, advocacy groups such as The Asperger/Autism Network began alerting parents about SSI benefits, which can make caring for their child at home more affordable.
For the next 50 years, SSI expanded, helping parents mainstream disabled children into normal life rather than institutionalize them. SSI grew to serve one million children. Now, however, the program has declined to an all-time low, according to Kathleen Romig, director of Social Security and Disability Policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. In the SSA’s annual report, the number of children enrolled declined 20% over the last 10 years, and applications are down 50%.
Benefits for SSI range from $500/month to $750/month, depending on the income of the family.
Parents must report their income to SSI. One mother of an autistic son said even when her son’s benefits were reduced because her income increased, the amount still paid for the enrichment activities and sensory tools he needed.
After 10 years of receiving benefits, due to a mistake in recording the family income, that particular child’s benefits were discontinued and the parents told they must repay thousands of dollars in benefits. It has taken years of emails, faxes and calls to SSI for the mother to try to resolve the problem. In similar situations, benefits have been cut off because the agency cannot find documents pertaining to cases, or information has not been recorded at all.
Most parents cannot navigate these problems without the help of an attorney who has experience in SSI claims. And these days, even applying for SSI has become a Herculean task that typically requires legal help.
Romig says this bureaucratic quagmire is due to budget cuts. Between 2010 and 2023, funding for the SSA’s customer service fell 17%, and staffing fell 16%. In 2022, the agency had the lowest number of workers it has had in 25 years.
Society sees repercussions from this in increasing crime rates. Studies show when young people lose benefits they occupy themselves with illegal activities. Sadly, they may even end up incarcerated.
When it is time for our elected representatives to approve a budget for the SSA, they need to be reminded of disadvantaged children and their families, whose lives are being thrown off track by an inefficient, under-staffed agency.
Fifty years ago, SSI came into being to level the playing field. Today, the playing field is a mine-field of bureaucratic snafus. Raising a normal child is a huge task and a huge expense. Parents of children with disabilities deserve support for the additional challenges they face.
