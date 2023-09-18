This year, the GNN Sports staff is taking part in the Western New York High School Football Media Poll, as organized by The Buffalo News.
Small schools include Monsignor Martin’s Cardinal O'Hara, Bishop Timon and St. Mary's, as well as Section VI's Class B, C and D schools, as voted on by Joe Kraus (GNN Sports), Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Jonah Bronstein (WIVB-TV), Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup), Sibby Constantino (Trench Trophy) and Matt Spielman (Jamestown Post-Journal).
Table: WNY HS Football Media Poll, Small Schools Week 3
|Rank
|School
|Class
|Record
|Pts
|1
|Iroquois (6)
|B2
|3-0
|60
|2
|Pioneer
|B1
|3-0
|45
|3
|Lackawanna
|B3
|3-0
|41
|4
|Health Sciences
|B1
|3-0
|38
|5
|Medina
|C North
|3-0
|30
|6
|Timon
|MM
|3-0
|29
|7
|CSP
|D
|3-0
|23
|8
|Maryvale
|B2
|3-0
|22
|9
|Depew
|B3
|3-0
|15
|10
|Alden
|B3
|3-0
|13
|Other
|Franklinville/Ellicotttville
|D
|3-0
|7
|Lake Shore
|B2
|2-1
|4
|Newfane
|C North
|3-0
|3
Large schools include Monsignor Martin’s Canisius, St. Joe’s and St. Francis, as well as Section VI Class AA and A schools. Voters are Kraus, Murray, Bronstein, Adams and Constantino.
Table: WNY HS Football Media Poll, Large Schools Week 3
|Rank
|School
|Class
|Record
|Pts
|1
|Bennett (6)
|AA
|3-0
|60
|2
|Lancaster
|AA
|3-0
|54
|3
|Jamestown
|AA
|3-0
|45
|4
|St. Francis
|MM
|0-3
|44
|5
|Clarence
|A1
|3-0
|33
|6
|Orchard Park
|AA
|2-1
|24
|7
|Grand Island
|A2
|3-0
|21
|8
|Canisius
|MM
|0-3
|17
|9
|St. Joe's
|MM
|2-1
|14
|10
|McKinley
|A1
|2-1
|12
|Other
|West Seneca West
|A1
|2-1
|3
|Sweet Home
|A2
|2-1
|2
|Starpoint
|A2
|1-2
|1
