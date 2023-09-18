This year, the GNN Sports staff is taking part in the Western New York High School Football Media Poll, as organized by The Buffalo News.

Small schools include Monsignor Martin’s Cardinal O'Hara, Bishop Timon and St. Mary's, as well as Section VI's Class B, C and D schools, as voted on by Joe Kraus (GNN Sports), Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Jonah Bronstein (WIVB-TV), Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup), Sibby Constantino (Trench Trophy) and Matt Spielman (Jamestown Post-Journal). 

Table: WNY HS Football Media Poll, Small Schools Week 3

Rank School Class Record Pts
1 Iroquois (6) B2 3-0 60
2 Pioneer B1 3-0 45
3 Lackawanna B3 3-0 41
4 Health Sciences B1 3-0 38
5 Medina C North 3-0 30
6 Timon MM 3-0 29
7 CSP D 3-0 23
8 Maryvale B2 3-0 22
9 Depew B3 3-0 15
10 Alden B3 3-0 13
Other
Franklinville/Ellicotttville D 3-0 7
Lake Shore B2 2-1 4
Newfane C North 3-0 3

Large schools include Monsignor Martin’s Canisius, St. Joe’s and St. Francis, as well as Section VI Class AA and A schools. Voters are Kraus, Murray, Bronstein, Adams and Constantino.

Table: WNY HS Football Media Poll, Large Schools Week 3

Rank School Class Record Pts
1 Bennett (6) AA 3-0 60
2 Lancaster AA 3-0 54
3 Jamestown AA 3-0 45
4 St. Francis MM 0-3 44
5 Clarence A1 3-0 33
6 Orchard Park AA 2-1 24
7 Grand Island A2 3-0 21
8 Canisius MM 0-3 17
9 St. Joe's MM 2-1 14
10 McKinley A1 2-1 12
Other
West Seneca West A1 2-1 3
Sweet Home A2 2-1 2
Starpoint A2 1-2 1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you