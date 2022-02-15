GM parts pass through Falls airport

With protests at the Ambassador Bridge taking place last week, General Motors was chartering cargo flights to ship vehicle parts to the area from Detroit.
There were multiple cargo flights a day to the Niagara Falls International Airport.
Once flown to the Falls airport, the shipments were then trucked to facilities in Canada using local border crossings and US-based facilities.
Over the weekend, police broke the blockade at the busiest and most important crossing, the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit, arresting dozens of demonstrators. The nearly week-long protest disrupted auto production in both countries, but it was returning to normal on Tuesday.
