GASPORT — Lockport's Monday Cruise Night was cancelled this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but dedicated attendees have another option starting this week to get their fix of classic cars.
Bill Benke, owner of Our Farm and Billy's Beef and Maggie's Kitchen, said he will be hosting Ridge Run every Thursday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at his residence, 7610 Ridge Road.
Benke said he was approached by a couple of guys that were disappointed in the Lockport Monday Cruise Night being cancelled and asked him if he would be interested in hosting such an event because of the large amount of land he has.
The Gasport business owner called up his insurance owner and asked if he could do a classic car show.
"They said you already got people walking in the back, fishing in the back, campaign and stuff like that so you're covered ... you just have to social distance," Benke said.
He estimated that with the section of land on his property he is using he could fit around 80 cars about 10 feet apart from each other.
"That's how big the space is," Benke added.
Benke added that the picnic tables will be about 20 feet apart from each other as well and there is plenty of room for parking.
He will be serving food and drinks as well.
Benke expressed optimism with the event.
"I think the people are going to be very happy," he added.
Benke is still looking for interested classic car owners to contact him at either 628-9900 or check out his business's Facebook page at facebook.com/ourfarmofgasport.
Patrick Schrader, president of the Lockport Monday Optimist Cruise Club, said he is talking with Benke and providing advice as a friend.
Schrader said a main reason to canceling the Monday Night Cruise in Lockport was not being able to get the insurance.
