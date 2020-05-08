Lockport man charged in shooting incident

A 59-year-old Lockport man is facing charges following a shooting incident off Raymond Road on Friday.
New York State Police arrested Scott E. Brown, of Lockport, and charged him with third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, both A misdemeanors in connection with an early Friday shooting incident that resulted in injuries to a pair of hunters.
State troopers responded at 6:21 a.m. Friday to a property off Raymond Road in the Town of Lockport near Rapids Road for a possible shooting. Further investigation by state troopers and officers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed that two male hunters - ages 44 and 37 - entered the property to hunt when they located hunting decoys in the area.
Police said the hunters started to leave the area of the property when they were shot by Brown with turkey shot from a 12-gauge black powder gun.
One of the victims had pellets lodged in his facial area and the other on the back, police said.
Brown approached the victims and then left the scene before law enforcement arrived, according to the state police.
The 44-year-old victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. The 37-year-old victim was treated at the scene by Rapids Fire Co. Brown was located by troopers out of Lockport and arrested.
Brown was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to Niagara County court later this month.
