Falls woman praying for successful 'Day of Prayer'

Kiera Agee’s life was changed when, single and pregnant, she was embraced by a congregation of believers.
Since the day she found support in the arms of the congregation at Word of Life Ministries on Hyde Park Boulevard, she has devoted her life to trying to inspire people with positive posts and messages on Instagram and Facebook. Her self-created mission is called Interject. Faith. Hope. Love.
Now, with the support of her church, the young mother is working to spread a broader message of hope through the city by organizing “A Day of Prayer” on Saturday.
The event, being held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Gill Creek Park, will include entertainment, guest speakers, complimentary food and drink, and local business vendors.
Agee, 31, mom of two, said, “I’m trying to bring the community together with something positive, something uplifting.”
“I want to make a difference in the world,” she added. “I want to be able to inject hope, faith, and love into people’s lives with my voice.”
Bishop Jesse Scott, who Kiera calls her spiritual mentor, says Kiera’s age could be helpful in getting the community to listen to her message.
Scott recalled Agee’s early days at Word of Life Ministries. “When she first came to us, we embraced her and loved her and that changed her life around.”
When she asked the bishop for help with the prayer event, he said, “We will support you, but you will be out front.”
“We have to let our young people go forth,” he explained. “Youth need to see youth.”
Fundraising is ongoing for the event, and Kiera hopes to continue to hold such events and to help others with the money she raises.
The event will be a picnic of sorts, with free hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks. While everyone’s enjoying the food, there will be songs, and talks from community leaders, and prayers.
There will be spiritual messages from young people including Niagara Falls High School graduates Caleb Harris and Jalisa Kelly; and the Rev. Gene Copeland, who shares a positive message throughout schools in the region. Singers will be The Scott Brothers, Mary Witherspoon, Kary Dobbs, Marsha McWilson and the Joshua Generation Choir.
There will also be brief discussions about health, including messages from Brian Archie of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Dr. Lisa Scott.
For more information go to the Inject. Faith. Hope. Love Facebook page or call Kiera Agee at 255-3454.
