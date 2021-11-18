FROM THE VALLEY: If you don't play a sport, be one

“And now, here's Jacques Strapp with the sports.”
“Thanks, Ned, it's been a busy week, so, let's get started...”
Former NFL head coach, Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders, is suing the NFL and its commissioner, Roger Goodell for several things; character assassination being one of them. Leaked emails, which Gruden wrote, revealed a racist, homophobic and misogynistic side to the once respected coach turned broadcaster, turned coach again. The man who was raking in millions was promptly fired, mid-season by the Raiders.
And now, Gruden claims, only because people found out what a despicable piece of trash he really is, it has caused him irreparable harm. It's not what he did, so he say, it's that people found out. Yeah, okay, Jon, and if they hadn't uncovered all those dead bodies in John Wayne Gacy's basement, he could still be doing kids' birthday parties as Pogo the Clown. It's all the police's fault. If no one knows what you're really like, you've got a ticket to Paradise as a great human being.
Save writing me emails, I know Jon Gruden didn't killed anyone. But a culture of intolerance is the breeding ground for a downward spiral of values and decency which society can ill afford, especially now, when logic of any kind is on the verge of extinction, thank you very much.
Which as an aside: Why do people who claim they've done nothing wrong, go to such extremes to keep eye-witnesses from testifying and from having documented records, showing what actually happened, entered as evidence, if they're so damn innocent? What are they hiding? And even more confounding is that some people don't see that as an effort to cover up the truth. Where's the public's common sense?
But seriously, folks …
How about those Ogdensburg Blue Devils?! My high-school, Ogdensburg Free Academy (yes, I did graduate from high-school) has taken the first step toward the state football title (Section C) by beating a feisty Saranac Lake squad 28-14 in the first round/quarter-final game last Saturday.
To reach that point, the Blue Devils had to beat the depleted (Covid) Gouverneur Wildcats team for the Section 10 championship, which was no small task. Not only did the virus affect the never-say-quit Wildcats, but star Charlie Gonio had graduated some 55 years ago and could do little to put the ball into the end-zone for his old team. But he did watch and cheer from the sidelines, along with NYS Hall of Fame, former OFA basketball coach, Bill Merna ... if that counts.
Back to the present: OFA's head football coach, Matt Tessmer and his staff did a great job. Their hard work - and efforts by a dedicated group of athletes - paid dividends and brought them to this elite point which they now find themselves. As two former, successful, head football coaches at OFA, my brothers, Mike and Tim Valley, said, they are proud of what the present-day Blue Devils have accomplished.
Not to be outdone, the Medina High-School Mustangs – where I now live - captured their Section 6, Class C title at Hallmark/Buffalo Bills Stadium on Saturday as well. Under sometimes blizzard-like conditions, Medina squeaked by the Fredonia Hillbillies 58-6. Okay, maybe “squeaked” is the wrong word.
The Mustangs are a full week behind the Blue Devils on the schedule and will play in a state quarter-final game this Saturday against East Rochester/Ganada. Congratulations and good luck to them, as well.
And as OFA had in the past, the Mustangs presently have a head coach named Valley. I'm proud to say he's my son, Eric. His talented staff and capable players have kept their eyes focused on the long term goal and are elated to represent, not only Medina, but Western New York in general. Go Mustangs!
On the lighter side: Most high school coaches agree that the dream job would be to coach at an orphanage. Why? You don't have to deal with the parents. (Admit it: you don't know if you should laugh or boo. Trust me, coaches get that.)
Another. The veteran, pro-football coach was standing at the door of his state-of-the-art training facility. A young rookie came up asked, “Hey Coach, which machine should I use to impress the women?”
The coach leaned toward the door, pointed down the hall and said, “That ATM machine, right over there.” Show me the money!
And that, sports fans, is the way it looks from the Valley.
“If you don't play a sport, be one” Max Jackson - Tvalley@Rochester.RR.com
