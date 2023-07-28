The First Tee Program of Western New York will be hosting two golf clinics for youth residing within the Niagara Falls Area.
The golf clinics will be held on Aug. 4 and Aug. 11 from 9 a.m.-10:30a.m. Clinics are free of charge, thanks to the sponsorship of the Hyde Park Golf Club and Niagara Industrial Mechanical Services.
To register go to firstteewesternny.org (Register My Child). Clinics will be led by First Tee Lead Coaches and will incorporate a life skill, putting activity, chipping activity, and full swing activity in a 90-minute clinic. The First Tee mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.
Contact John Spanbauer at johnspanbauer8@gmail.com with any questions.
•••
Dan Shanahan Jr.’s 201 captured the Duane Duncane/Niagara Mechnical Industrial Serivces tournament A division by four strokes at Hyde Park Golf Club.
Dave Ross won the Flight B with a 205 and Doug Crocker took Flight C with a 204.
Pete Ciccarelli had a 212, Jim Munro carded a 217, while Jerry Casero had a 228 in Flight A. Bill Clingersmith scored a 209, while Pete Campbell had a 239, followed by Duane Rickard with a 245 in Flight B.
Vito Genua (250), Rob Stott (253) and Jim Ciurczak (259) rounded out the top-four in Flight C.
•••
Lewiston-Porter topped Niagara Falls 36-20 in the Niagara PAL Girls Basketball Summer League behind 16 points from Emily Mountain.
Lily Baird chipped in 10 points and Alyssa Auer tossed in nine. Lylianna Edwards led the Wolverines with 12 points.
Niagara Wheatfield beat Newfane 29-17, as Ava Devald scored eight points. Sierra Bowers had seven points for the Panthers.
Starpoint beat Grand Island 41-33, thanks to 11 points by Tori Kowalewski and eight from Natalie Prezioso. Maddie McGowan scored a game-high 13 points for the Vikings, while Claire Lefevre had 11.
•••
Lockport Horseshoe League Week 6
Mackenzie Auto 16, Niagara Hotel 14
Mackenzie Auto: Robert Berry, 4-1; Hannah Berry, 4-1
Niagara Hotel: Jamie Kleinfelder, 5-0; Anthony Klineline, 3-2
High handicap: Jamie Kleinfelder, 444
High scratch: Dave Kulak, 63
Smoke Rings 18, Stahli Construction 12
Smoke Rings: Gopher Ground, 4-1; Randy Ground, 3-2
Stahli Construction: John Randolph, 3-2; Carolyn Slaughter, 3-2
High handicap: Carolyn Slaughter, 427
High scratch: Carolyn Slaugher, 57
Pizza Oven 20.5; Medina Dental 9.5
Pizza Oven: Pedro Page, 4-1; Phil Winters, 4-1
Medina Dental: Neil Bogar, 4-1
High handicap: Kyle Hinkley, 379
High scratch: Kyle Hinkley, 35
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.