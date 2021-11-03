LOCKPORT — Registration for children from the ages of 5 to 11 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination shot will begin later this week on Niagara County’s website, said Niagara County Department of Health Commissioner Dan Stapleton.
The vaccine will be made available in concert with the county’s efforts to serve everyone with their doses of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson at clinics around the county, including Niagara Falls and Sanborn.
“We have received a very small shipment of 300,” Stapleton said. “The largest shipment you can order right now is 300, so we ordered the biggest one we could and the reason we do that is to have it as widespread and available as possible.”
“As production ramps up, we’ll be able to get more, but we’re probably going to do our first 5-11 year old clinic sometime next week.”
At the same time, Stapleton said that booster shots will be served to anyone who feels they need it.
“Primarily it’s people who are immunocompromised, or feel they are, or their provider wants them to be vaccinated,” he said. “So the criteria to get a booster is not strenuous. We’re saying that people who want to get their booster dose or their third shot, we’re encouraging people to do that.”
“We’re not asking people to prove they are immunocompromised or prove they have a high-risk occupation.”
Immunocompromised people may have problems with their lungs, kidneys, hearts, as well as substance abuse disorders, obesity or have organ and blood stem cell transplants.
Vaccination clinics information may be found at the county website and interested individuals may also get the vaccination in other sites as well.
“Doctor’s offices, pharmacies,” Stapleton said. “I know Niagara Falls Memorial was having booster clinics. We’re providing clinics throughout, two or three a week, and that’s on our website.”
“Every death we have, it really hurts us because we’re working hard to protect everyone and we know a lot of those deaths are needless deaths,” he concluded. “They don’t need to occur. We need to get more people vaccinated."
“Last week I had four people incubated, three of those were not vaccinated. The overwhelming number of deaths, those people weren’t vaccinated. So, those deaths are definitely needless.”
Information to be vaccinated is on https://www.niagaracounty.com/.
