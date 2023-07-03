As part of the Independence Day celebration across New York state, Niagara Falls will be illuminated in red, white and blue tonight.
It’s among several state landmarks to be illuminated for today's holiday.
Here's the list of tonight's local fireworks displays. All shows begin at dusk:
• Lewiston — Fireworks from Academy Park
• Lockport — The annual display at Outwater Park.
• Niagara Falls — The city’s annual display at Hyde Park
• Pendleton — Fireworks can be viewed from Pendleton Town Park
• Tonawanda — Festivities take place at Niawanda Park
• Wheatfield — The annual display at Oppenheim Park
In addition, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Monday declaring July 4 as Independence Day in the State of New York.
"Independence Day is a prominent reminder that the great State of New York remains committed to the founding principles our great country was built upon - equality, freedom and justice for all," Hochul said. "New York state stands firm in our continued commitment to upholding and safeguarding the democracy that was stood up 247 years ago. I wish all New Yorkers a joyous, safe and happy July 4th holiday!"
