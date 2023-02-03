The Niagara County Fire Investigation Unit is looking into the cause of a fatal fire at an apartment building in Youngstown.
The sheriff’s office reported 911 calls about 8:15 p.m. Thursday alerting dispatchers to a fire at 136 Jackson St.
Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Town of Lewiston Police Department responded and confirmed smoke coming from the second floor of the building.
The fire was found to have originated from a second-floor apartment and had begun to extend to the structure’s attic/roof.
Upon entering the apartment, firefighters located a 70-year-old man on the floor suffering from cardiac arrest. He was transported by ambulance to Mount St. Mary’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The fire was subsequently extinguished by members of the Youngstown, Ransomville, Lewiston #1 and Upper Mountain volunteer fire companies.
Resident suffers burns in Town of Lockport fire
A resident was taken to Erie County Medical Center with burns following a fire at an apartment building in the Town of Lockport.
The sheriff’s office said they received a 911 call reporting the fire about 7:10 a.m. inside Apartment H at 5777 Sweetwood Drive.
Responding police and fire units arrived on scene and saw heavy smoke and fire coming from inside the building.
One occupant suffered non-life threatening burns to his extremities and was transported to ECMC. Everyone else was evacuated from the building with no injuries.
The fire is still under investigation by the Niagara County Origin and Cause team.
Lockport home damaged by fire
A house on Price Street sustained $30,000 damage from a fire early Friday.
According to Fire Chief Luca Quagliano, firefighters were called to 73 Price St. about 3:10 a.m. Upon arrival they discovered fire coming from a window at the rear of the house. The flames were extinguished and the fire was isolated to one room.
Prior to firefighters' arrival, the occupants used a small fire extinguisher, which cut the size of the fire by half, Quagliano said. The occupants and their dog left the house, but a dead cat was found on the second floor.
The suspected cause of the fire is an electrical issue involving a small space heater. Fire investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.