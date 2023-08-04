Niagara Falls routed Niagara Wheatfield, 42-17, in the Niagara PAL Girls Summer Basketball League, thanks to Jhonnea Harris’ 13 points.

Jianna Jacobs chipped in 11 points for the Wolverines, while Ava Devald had five for the Falcons.

Starpoint nipped Lewiston-Porter, 31-27, thanks to 11 points from Ava Anastasi and 10 points from Sophia Waliszewski. Emily Mountain (8) and Aliza Whitehead (7) led the Lancers.

Grand Island topped Newfane 37-17 behind nine points from Maddie McGowan and eight from Lily Burke. Kameryn Boyer had six to lead the Panthers.

Cristoforo Colombo Ladies Bocce League Week 11

DeFazio’s Stadium Grill, 20-7, 289 points

Scipione’s Catering, 20-7, 287

Guido’s Upholstering, 20-7, 285

Kelly’s on the Green, 17-10, 253

Goodfella’s, 15-12, 270

Sevenson, 15-12, 261

Cristoforo Colombo, 15-12, 259

2 NY Video, 14-13, 246

Piccirillo Florist, 14-13, 239

Orange Tree Inn, 14-13, 235

Danny Thompson Inc., 13-14, 256

Culberts, 13-14, 241

Frontier Industrial, 12-15, 266

Latina’s, 12-15, 262

Tom Teeto’s Auto Center, 12-15, 247

Pallaci Tax Consultants, 10-17, 251

Marketside Restaurant, 10-17, 215

Judas Tree II, 10-17, 197

Judas Tree I, 7-20, 215

Steve’s Heating and Cooling, 7-20, 200

