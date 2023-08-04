Niagara Falls routed Niagara Wheatfield, 42-17, in the Niagara PAL Girls Summer Basketball League, thanks to Jhonnea Harris’ 13 points.
Jianna Jacobs chipped in 11 points for the Wolverines, while Ava Devald had five for the Falcons.
Starpoint nipped Lewiston-Porter, 31-27, thanks to 11 points from Ava Anastasi and 10 points from Sophia Waliszewski. Emily Mountain (8) and Aliza Whitehead (7) led the Lancers.
Grand Island topped Newfane 37-17 behind nine points from Maddie McGowan and eight from Lily Burke. Kameryn Boyer had six to lead the Panthers.
Cristoforo Colombo Ladies Bocce League Week 11
DeFazio’s Stadium Grill, 20-7, 289 points
Scipione’s Catering, 20-7, 287
Guido’s Upholstering, 20-7, 285
Kelly’s on the Green, 17-10, 253
Goodfella’s, 15-12, 270
Sevenson, 15-12, 261
Cristoforo Colombo, 15-12, 259
2 NY Video, 14-13, 246
Piccirillo Florist, 14-13, 239
Orange Tree Inn, 14-13, 235
Danny Thompson Inc., 13-14, 256
Culberts, 13-14, 241
Frontier Industrial, 12-15, 266
Latina’s, 12-15, 262
Tom Teeto’s Auto Center, 12-15, 247
Pallaci Tax Consultants, 10-17, 251
Marketside Restaurant, 10-17, 215
Judas Tree II, 10-17, 197
Judas Tree I, 7-20, 215
Steve’s Heating and Cooling, 7-20, 200
