From the time she was taken off life support by her family, a volunteer group of Falls Police officers has kept a watch over Detective Kristina "Tina" Zell.
"It's not a protocol or anything," Falls Police Superintendent John Faso said. "We didn't want to leave her alone."
Zell died on Monday, after a lengthy battle with what what has been described as “a COVID-19 related illness” and, on Friday night. her fellow officers were still standing-by outside the Lane Funeral Home on Buffalo Avenue. Faso said the officers will continue their watch until Monday morning, when Zell's body will be taken to the Falls Convention Center of a funeral service.
"Whoever was available, (the officers) would take shifts and stand watch," Faso said. "It doesn't surprise me. If you ask them, they'll say they're doing it because Tina would do it for them. Everybody loved Tina."
A 22-year veteran of the Falls Police Department, Zell went through the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy with Detective Captain John Conti. Though she was a few years younger than Conti. Zell made an immediate impression.
"She was a very good student, extremely hard working," Conti recalled.
When Zell initially struggled with the academy requirement to complete a one mile run, Conti said she refused to give up. And years later, Zell would become an accomplished marathon runner.
She would also go back to the academy as a Physical Training Instructor.
Conti, who became's Zell's supervisor in the Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division (CID) said her achievements never surprised him.
"She was hesitant to take the detective's spot,"Conti said. "But (then CID Capt.) Kelly (Rizzo) and I convinced her to do it. And later, she told us she really enjoyed working as a detective. She was somebody you could count on."
Her partner in CID, now the detective lieutenant in the unit, Troy Earp, said Zell even volunteered to become the lead investigator in sex offense cases. It's a job many detectives shy away from because of the complexity of the cases and the stress associated with them.
It also requires the detectives to supervise paroled sex offenders.
"Those guys were terrified of her," Earp said. "But she always treated them with respect."
Asked to describe Zell, Faso chuckled softly and said, "How do I say this? She did the job. She did the work. She was a badass with a smile."
Zell's brother, Jay, shared that description.
"My sister has always been my hero," he said. "I always knew she was a badass. But the stories I've heard (from friends and colleagues) about the things she's done have just been incredible. She was always the first one to show up and do things for people. She's the most incredible person I've ever known."
Besides their time in CID, Earp was also Zell's partner in the Falls Police Warrant Services Unit and was ultimately assigned to the United States Marshalls Service Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force.
Conti said Zell had a knack for finding fugitives.
"Earlier in our careers in patrol, we were working the day shift and decided to go looking for people with warrants," Conti recalled. "We went to house on Orleans Avenue looking for a guy and no one answered the door, but we could hear people inside."
Zell went to the rear of the house, along with Conti, and looked up to see the fugitive hanging from the ledge of a second floor window.
"And he just kind of fell into our arms," Conti said.
For all her accomplishments, Earp said he never once heard or saw Zell call attention to her self.
"She was selfless," he said. "She did so much for so many."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.