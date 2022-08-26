Niagara Falls police have responded to a report of a shooting incident that left multiple people wounded in the 400 block of Ninth Street.
Initial reports from the scene indicate there are four victims of the gunfire. Three are reportedly injured and one of the victims is deceased at the scene, according to reports from the scene.
Police have closed Ninth Street between Ferry Avenue and Niagara Street.
There is no word on the status of the gunman at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.