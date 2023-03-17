COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fairleigh Dickinson became the second No. 16 seed in history to win an NCAA Tournament game, stunning top-seeded Purdue 63-58 behind 19 points from Sean Moore and a relentless, hustling defense.
The shortest team in the tourney, the Knights showed no fear in swarming 7-foot-4 All-America center Zach Edey from the start. FDU’s players were quicker and more composed than the Big Ten champion Boilermakers.
Five years ago, UMBC showed the way for the little guys by overwhelming Virginia in the first 16-over-1 victory after numerous close calls over the years. Still, No. 16s had a 1-150 record against No. 1s and were 1-151 overall before FDU’s shocker.
No. 6 Creighton 72, No. 11 North Carolina State 63
DENVER — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a career-high 31 points and sixth-seeded Creighton overcame a rough 3-point shooting day to fend off No. 11 seed North Carolina State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner did a little bit of everything for the Bluejays, which included hitting a big 3-pointer on a day the team finished 3 of 20 from long range. The slender Kalkbrenner had six dunks and 10 rebounds, and N.C. State big men D.J. Burns Jr. and Ebenezer Dowuona were hampered by foul trouble.
Next up for the 22-12 Bluejays is third-seeded Baylor in the second round in the South Region.
No. 11 Pittsburgh 59, No. 6 Iowa State 41
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nelly Cummings scored 13 points and No. 11 seed Pittsburgh held sixth-seeded Iowa State to 23% shooting in a victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Jamarius Burton added 11 points and Greg Elliott had 10 for coach Jeff Capel’s Panthers, who stormed to a 22-2 lead after Iowa State missed its first 11 shots. Things didn’t get much better for the Cyclones, who had three stretches where they missed at least eight consecutive shots.
Gabe Kalscheur and Jaren Holmes each had 12 points for Iowa State. Pitt moves on to Sunday’s second-round game against third-seeded Xavier in the Midwest Region.
No. 3 Xavier 72, No. 14 Kennesaw State 67
GREENSBORO, N.C — Jack Nunge blocked Terrell Burden’s driving attempt at a go-ahead layup in the final seconds, and Xavier dug out of a 13-point hole against surprising Kennesaw State to escape in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Souley Boum hit four clinching free throws in the final 2.6 seconds for the third-seeded Musketeers, who ran off 15 unanswered points as part of a game-ending 24-6 run.
That was enough to turn away the 14th-seeded Owls in the program’s first-ever March Madness game.
Xavier moves on to face either Iowa State or Pittsburgh on Sunday in the Midwest Region.
No. 4 UConn 87, No. 13 Iona 63
ALBANY — Adama Sanogo scored 10 of his 28 points in the first five minutes of the second half as fourth-seeded UConn took control and beat Rick Pitino’s Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Huskies advanced to play fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s on Sunday in the West Region after losing in the first round under coach Dan Hurley the last two seasons.
Iona had its 14-game winning streak snapped as the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champions didn’t have the depth to keep up with one of the Big East’s best for 40 minutes. Walter Clayton Jr. led the Gaels with 14 points.
No. 6 Kentucky 61, No. 11 Providence 53
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Antonio Reeves scored 22 points and Oscar Tshiebwe pulled down 25 rebounds in an overpowering display, helping Kentucky beat Providence in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Tshiebwe’s rebounding work was the second most in the tournament since 1973. Eleven of his rebounds came on the offensive glass to help the sixth-seeded Wildcats stay in control. Reeves hit five 3-pointers to lead the offense, while Jacob Toppin had his own big game with 18 points.
Ed Croswell had 16 points for Providence, while Bryce Hopkins managed seven points on 2-for-9 shooting against his former Kentucky team.
No. 3 Gonzaga 82, No. 14 Grand Canyon 70
DENVER — Slow-starting Gonzaga finally started playing like a title contender, then wore out Grand Canyon behind 28 points and 10 rebounds from Julian Strawther in the NCAA Tournament.
Zags senior Drew Timme brought his sweatband and his mustache back to March Madness. He finished with 21 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the third-seeded Bulldogs, who haven’t lost a first-round game in the tournament since 2008.
No. 5 St. Mary’s 63, No. 12 VCU 51
ALBANY — Mitchell Saxen had 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, and Saint Mary’s beat ailing VCU in the NCAA Tournament.
Alex Ducas also scored 17 points as the fifth-seeded Gaels advanced to the second round for the second straight year. Logan Johnson had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and reserve Augustas Marciulionis scored 13 points.
Ace Baldwin led VCU with 13 points, but he hurt his Achilles tendon and groin after taking a jumper with just over 14 minutes left in regulation.
No. 2 Marquette 78, No. 15 Vermont 61
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kam Jones scored 18 of his 19 points in the second half as second-seeded Marquette beat No. 15 Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Oso Ighodaro had 14 and David Joplin 12 as Marquette pulled away in the last 10 minutes and cruised to the rout.
Marquette advanced to face seventh-seeded Michigan State on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16. Michigan State beat No. 10 Southern California on Friday.
No. 5 Miami 63, No. 12 Drake 56
ALBANY — Nijel Pack scored 21 points to rally No. 5 seeded Miami past Drake in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Hurricanes scored the final 10 points in just barely getting out of the first round only a year after reaching the Elite Eight. Norchad Omier added 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Hurricanes, who won despite being held to a season-low 63 points. Wooga Poplar had 15 points.
No. 7 Michigan State 72, No. 10 USC 62
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joey Hauser scored 17 points and No. 7 seed Michigan State clamped down defensively on No. 10 seed Southern California in the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament’s East Region.
Michigan State ramped up its defensive intensity after halftime to muzzle the streaky Trojans, who were knocked out in the tournament’s first round for the second straight year.
Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins added 12 points apiece for Michigan State, which struggled from the free-throw line while trying to close out the game.
Joshua Morgan scored 14 points and Kobe Johnson had 13 to lead USC.
No. 3 Baylor 74, No. 14 UC Santa Barbara 56
DENVER — Caleb Lohner scored a season-best 13 points in just 18 minutes, and No. 3 seed Baylor beat UC Santa Barbara in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Adam Flagler led the Bears with 18 points, and LJ Cryer scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half.
Next up for 23-10 Baylor is the Creighton-North Carolina State winner on Sunday in the South Region.
Lohner’s only other double-digit performance since transferring from BYU to Baylor for this season came back in November when he scored 11 against Virginia.
