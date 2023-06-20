The Rochester Americans must find two new assistant coaches.
Michael Peca, who has been instrumental in developing JJ Peterka, Jack Quinn and some of the Buffalo Sabres’ other forward prospects, has taken a job on coach Peter Laviolette’s staff with the New York Rangers, according to Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek.
Peca, a popular former Sabres captain and center, has strong ties to Laviolette, who was named the Rangers’ new coach last week.
As a player, Peca captained Laviolette’s New York Islanders in 2001-02 and 2002-03. Prior to joining the Amerks in 2021, he spent one season working as a development coach for Laviolette’s Washington Capitals.
The Amerks lost both of their assistant coaches in less than a week. On Wednesday, Mike Weber left coach Seth Appert’s staff to take a job with the St. Louis Blues.
In addition to working with the Amerks’ forwards, Peca, 49, ran the power play.
Given the Amerks’ recent success, it was expected some of their coaches would draw interest from NHL teams.
The Sabres’ AHL affiliate won four playoff series over the past two seasons, including two this year to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.
